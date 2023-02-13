Benchmark Expected to Join Generative AI Rush With Deal for Startup LangChain

Benchmark, the Silicon Valley venture firm that made early bets on hit consumer apps such as Snap, Twitter and Uber, is pushing into another trendy sector: artificial intelligence that can quickly generate complex text and images based on simple prompts.

Benchmark has been in talks to lead a seed funding of LangChain, according to two people who were briefed about it. LangChain software helps engineers build apps that use a type of machine learning model that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot and that connect to information sources such as a database of customers.