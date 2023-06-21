Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup

Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Taylor and Bavor’s company raised at least $20 million in the round, including from Sequoia Capital, an active venture investor in AI this year. The company wants to help enterprises use AI, said the person with knowledge of it. Further details couldn’t be learned.