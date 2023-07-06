Betting on Bluesky

If you’re like me, you’ve signed up for a minimum of three apps trying to compete with Twitter this year. First it was Mastodon, then Bluesky, and now comes Threads, the Instagram sibling app that launched yesterday and raked in an impressive 30 million sign-ups by this morning.

It will be incredibly difficult for a tiny startup like Bluesky, which has roughly a dozen employees at this point, to compete with Meta’s brute force. Still, thanks to Bluesky’s $8 million in seed funding announced Wednesday, the company should soon be able to onboard far more users and at a much quicker pace. It also has something Threads doesn’t: the spirit of the original Twitter.