Biden Order Could Hit Chinese VC Firms Run by Americans

Some of China’s most prominent venture capitalists are U.S. citizens or green-card holders. That could soon become a problem for their firms.

President Joe Biden’s executive order last week, limiting certain American investments in China, could also curtail the activities of Chinese investment firms whose leaders are U.S. citizens. The order prohibits U.S. citizens and permanent residents from investing in sensitive areas of technology—including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence—that are critical to China’s military, intelligence and surveillance sectors.