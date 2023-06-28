OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft RivalryRead more

Chart from FTX court filings.
Crypto Global
crypto

Big Winners of the Bitcoin Boom; FTX’s Messy Web

Photo: Chart from FTX court filings.

Bitcoin is having a moment. Since the start of June, the most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surged 12%. That jump has coincided with traditional financial firms, which have long been wary of crypto, embracing bitcoin in a big way. 

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, applied for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund on June 15. That kicked off a string of copy cat moves by BlackRock competitors like Invesco. If these funds are approved—the SEC has so far only approved bitcoin futures ETFs as opposed to ones that directly invest in bitcoin—that could uncork a fresh wave of demand for bitcoin by giving investors an easy way to pile in. 

Opinion entertainment media/telecom
Bargain Hunting in the Legacy Media Aisle
By Andrew A. Rosen · June 28, 2023 10:06 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Last month Netflix poached the co-heads of AMC Networks’ Scripted Programming, responsible for spinoffs of the hit series “The Walking Dead” and “Interview With the Vampire,” as well as Apple TV+’s new drama “Silo.” Executive poaching is nothing new or unusual. But the move raises a provocative question: Why didn’t Netflix simply buy AMC...
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.