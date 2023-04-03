Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals

OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft. Now the seven-year-old startup is acting more like a traditional enterprise software company by building a sales team and aggressively courting customers to use its AI.

The company’s transformation from research-focused startup to deal closer began last year. Months before its ChatGPT chatbot seized the world’s attention, OpenAI began approaching companies to demonstrate its then-unreleased GPT-4 model, pitching them on paying to use the model in their software, several companies told The Information.