The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, MetaRead more

The Weekend
asia culture startups economy Published

Blind Loyalty to an Anonymous Chat App

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.

What’s that I hear? It’s the sound of thousands of techies in the Bay Area calling in favors and taking out second mortgages to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium last night and tonight in Santa Clara. If you succeeded, congratulations! 

Speaking of Taylor, I stumbled across a fascinating post this week by a Microsoft employee on Blind, the anonymous commenting app that is popular among techies. The employee posted a screenshot of an unnamed software engineer’s scheme for gaining a small technical advantage in buying tickets to the European leg of Swift’s tour. The engineer figured out which data center the ticket broker was using and established a VPN connection to the same area, thereby reducing the latency of his network connection so he could get ahead in the ticket-buying queue. The engineer claimed it worked.

That’s a small, very tame example of the window that Blind offers into what Paris describes, in this weekend’s cover story, as the id of the tech industry. The story chronicles how Blind has become something like a Reddit for workplaces—an anonymous, anything-goes forum for everything from leaks of impending layoffs to juicy disclosures about compensation to downright nasty corporate gossip. 

It’s no surprise then that many tech bosses hate Blind with a passion. “I am too old, insecure and self-important to visit Blind,” Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told Paris. “But as long as the internet has existed, anonymous message boards have existed. They are places of pure misery.” The problem is the tech industry’s workers are addicted to Blind, if only because it gives them a way to anonymously “speak truth to power,” in Kelman’s words. 

Blind is also at an interesting moment in its history when it’s trying to become a real business by selling products, including recruiting and “sentiment analysis” tools, to companies. It will be interesting to see if Blind maintains the edginess that has ticked off so many tech companies while also depending on them more for revenue. If its users sense that the app has gone too corporate, they’ll move on to the next Blind.  

Now onto this weekend’s stories...

The big read

How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate

Blind is like a Reddit for workplaces, mixing anonymous nastiness with confessions about compensation and a bonanza of corporate gossip. Paris writes about how Blind won over tech’s working masses through a mixture of guerrilla marketing and fortuitous events. 

THE 1:1

Elan Lee Wants to Explode More Than Kittens

In 2014, the CEO of tabletop game maker Exploding Kittens quit his videogame job to counter digital loneliness—and ended up selling over 25 million games. Now he’s betting that Netflix and VR will help us experience joy together.

Watching: Esther Crawford comes out of hiding
Esther Crawford was at risk of going down in history as the ex-Twitter employee who crashed on the office floor in a sleeping bag to impress her boss—and still lost her job. But now she may be remembered for something else: Following the soft launch of the newly rebranded Twitter-turned-X, the former Twitter Director of Project Management filmed a surprisingly, brutally honest reflection on her chaotic time at the company. She painted a picture of a pre-Elon Twitter that was uninspiring and underperforming. But she also echoed what many former Twitter employees have been saying anonymously for months: that Elon Musk has devolved into an erratic, paranoid megalomaniac who surrounds himself with yes-men to escape criticism. She also suggested that Musk would seek product advice from just about anyone except the people with the actual data—including Walter Isaacson, whose much-anticipated biography of Musk is due this September. Then again, she also called her former boss “genuinely funny,” so she may not be such a reliable narrator after all. -Julia

Noticing: Have UFOs arrived?                                                                  Mark your calendars: This week might just be when we finally got confirmation of aliens. For over two hours on Wednesday, three former military officials appeared before Congress, insisting that the government has evidence of extraterrestrial beings. The main whistleblower, former intelligence officer David Grusch, hadn’t seen any aliens himself, but had conducted 40 interviews with alleged UFO witnesses. From there, the hearing just got more and more baffling, like when Grusch tried to establish a politically correct way to refer to aliens (“nonhumans”). Or when a former Navy commander claimed he saw a UFO the size of a football field going supersonic speeds. Or maybe when the group advocated for destigmatizing UFO sightings. Congress was less than convinced by the end of the hearing. On the brightside, everyone agreed that, when the aliens finally do arrive, it should be a bipartisan issue. -Margaux 

Reading: The next Oppenheimer 
The tech world is doing their darndest to advertise the Oppenheimer movie, mostly by comparing themselves to J. Robert Oppenheimer himself. This week, Alex Karp, CEO of data software company Palantir, published an opinion piece in The New York Times about how artificial intelligence engineers are facing a similar dilemma to Oppenheimer: Do they slow down potentially dangerous AI development for the sake of mankind, or speed it up so we don’t fall behind adversaries? Unsurprisingly, Karp, who’s company sells AI technology to the military, insists we must follow Oppenheimer’s lead and plow ahead with rapid AI development in order keep our enemies at bay. He’s not the only tech leader with Oppenheimer-esque aspirations: Founders Fund partner Delian Asparouhov compared Anduril cofounder Trae Stephens to the Manhattan Project director this week. And stay tuned for Marc Andreessen’s take; he tweeted on Thursday that he’s gearing up for an Oppenheimer-themed podcast episode. Of course, as Karp notes, Oppenheimer was eventually filled with deep regret over how his creation was used. Fingers crossed Karp’s story ends differently. -Margaux 

Makes You Think

Twitter’s transformation under Elon Musk is getting freaky.

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Nick

Senior Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend startups culture
Blind Loyalty to an Anonymous Chat App
By Jon Steinberg · July 29, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Illustration by Clark Miller
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.What’s that I hear? It’s the sound of thousands of techies in the Bay Area calling in favors and taking out second mortgages to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium last night and tonight in Santa Clara. If you succeeded, congratulations! Speaking of Taylor, I stumbled across a fascinating post this week by a Microsoft employee on Blind, the...
Latest Briefs
 
Goldman Sachs Loses Asset Management CIO Salisbury to Sixth Street
By Michael Roddan · July 28, 2023
Sequoia Capital Reduces Size of Existing Crypto and ‘Ecosystem’ Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas · July 27, 2023
Facebook’s Sway Over Users’ Political Beliefs Challenged by Studies
By Nick Wingfield · July 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive apple Finance
How the Partnership Between Apple and Goldman Sachs Soured
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Wayne Ma
Apple and Goldman Sachs were in test runs before embarking publicly on one of the biggest-name partnerships ever between tech and finance.
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda facebook ai
Pressure Grows on OpenAI to Respond to Meta’s Challenge
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Welcome to AI Agenda, The Information’s new newsletter that takes you inside the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.