Bloomberg Overhauls Its Executive Ranks

Bloomberg LP made a sweeping overhaul of its top ranks, putting in place a new CEO, president and chief financial officer, and said it would build a new board of directors chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, according to an internal memo seen by The Information.

JP Zammitt will become president of Bloomberg LP, Patti Roskill will become the chief financial officer and Vlad Kliatchko will become the new CEO, according to the memo, which was sent by Michael Bloomberg, who founded the financial data and news giant in 1981.