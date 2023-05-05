OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPTRead more

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. Photo by Bloomberg.
crypto

Brian Armstrong, Crypto’s Reluctant Hero, Gears Up for the Fight of a Lifetime

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. Photo by Bloomberg.

In 2018, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a trip to Washington in what was one of his first formal visits to meet with lawmakers. Over two days, Armstrong and his team, which included senior policy and communications staff and lobbyists from Franklin Square Group, met with roughly 30 people, including lawmakers, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Armstrong and other company executives felt the meetings were important to make a good impression and communicate that Coinbase, and others in crypto, wanted legislation to spell out how to regulate the emerging industry. He left that trip with a better understanding of how Washington works, the people said. But he also learned that some lawmakers couldn’t grasp what crypto was.

Exclusive startups e-commerce
Instacart’s Growth Slowed in First Quarter
By Cory Weinberg · May 5, 2023 10:42 AM PDT
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Bloomberg.
Instacart has long primed itself for a much-watched public debut, keeping its regulatory filings up to date and improving profits. But one new factor may delay a public debut: a slowdown in growth. In the first quarter, Instacart saw its gross order volume grow between 5% and 10% compared to the same period last year, people briefed on the matter said. That compares with 16% for all of 2022,...
Vice Media Nears Bankruptcy Deal For Sale
By Sahil Patel · May 5, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports Small Streaming Profit in Q1
By Sahil Patel · May 5, 2023
Google Researcher: Company Has ‘No Moat’ in AI
By Jon Victor · May 4, 2023
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.