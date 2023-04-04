Burning Questions About Instagram, LinkedIn and Creator Marketplaces

A few weeks ago, I asked readers to submit their questions about the creator economy. Let’s dive into a few of them today, and please keep the questions coming!

1. Is Instagram dead? What should they do to stay relevant? —Anonymous subscriber

Any eulogies for Instagram are premature. While the app has had plenty of stumbles in its fight against TikTok, recently it seems to be finding a better groove. It’s not shoving as many short-form video Reels into our feeds and the recommendations are much more relevant than a year ago. By mid-2022, Instagram was facing something of an identity crisis. Shopping and other features cluttered the app and confused its purpose. Since mid-last year, the company has seemed to take to heart feedback from users (including the Kardashians) that people want to see content from friends and accounts they’ve followed on Instagram, not just an algorithm-fueled feed like TikTok’s. Making the experience more about followers is also a plus for creators who want to have stronger connections with fans who may not see their content on TikTok if it doesn’t hit their For You page.