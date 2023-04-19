ByteDance and TikTok Executives to Watch this Year

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, thanks to his televised five-hour grilling by Congress last month and accompanying brush with viral TikTok fame, has become better known in the U.S. this year. But several other less well-known executives at the company are also playing critical roles and could gain visibility in the coming months.

These include senior ByteDance executives who report to CEO Liang Rubo, as well as TikTok executives in the U.S. Some, such as e-commerce head Kang Zeyu, are making sure ByteDance’s more than $80 billion in revenue keeps growing at a fast clip by expanding beyond advertising. Others, such as Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s policy chief for the Americas, are trying to counter U.S. lawmakers’ growing opposition to the company’s presence in the U.S. Below, we profile seven executives rising in influence or visibility.