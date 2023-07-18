Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble

Cameo, the video shoutout app that gained in popularity during the pandemic shutdowns, told employees on Tuesday that it was laying off at least 80 workers because of financial pressures, according to two former employees involved in the layoffs. The cuts leave fewer than 50 people at the startup, according to the employees, or down nearly 90% from its peak headcount last year.

In an all hands meeting Tuesday, company representatives told employees it was a financial-based decision. Tuesday’s layoffs represent at least the third round of cuts in the last year. The startup had nearly 400 employees before it started to reduce its workforce in mid 2022.