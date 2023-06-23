Can a Hollywood Operator Help TikTok? That Didn’t Go So Well the First Time

“Terrifying.”

That was the word from a longtime Hollywood hand when I asked for the person’s reaction to Disney’s former communications czar, Zenia Mucha, joining TikTok to lead brand marketing and communications.

For a little context, Mucha is known as one of the toughest and best communications leaders in the land. For two decades, she ran Disney and CEO Bob Iger’s communications with an iron fist, threatening anyone who dared publish anything that would tarnish the Disney brand. She was known internally as the “bad cop” to Iger’s “good cop.” And she was known for always being willing to tell Iger, who has a healthy Hollywood-size ego, when he was wrong.