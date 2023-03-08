Can CEOs Please Stop Acting like Jerks?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference around the corner from our office in San Francisco today. You can’t have a conversation in Silicon Valley these days without him coming up. It’s not just that tech people love to talk about Twitter (and they do). It’s also that they love to talk about CEOs and their styles and what kind of leader they themselves want to be.

Everywhere I look, I see mini Musks in the making. Take Ariel Cohen, founder of business travel company Navan, which is supremely interesting right now because it is likely to be one of the first large tech companies to test the IPO markets in the coming months.