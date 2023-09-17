Can Ryan Petersen Fix Flexport?

Ryan Petersen was getting antsy. This March, Petersen had handed over the CEO job at Flexport—the logistics company he’d founded a decade earlier, which had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation in 2022—to veteran Amazon executive Dave Clark. In July, Petersen joined venture capital firm Founders Fund as a partner. But just a few weeks after that, Petersen was focused on Flexport again.

By mid-August, Petersen was poking his head in the door more frequently at Flexport. He stepped in to give a keynote at a summit for the company’s sales representatives after Teresa Carlson, a former Amazon Web Services executive Clark brought in to lead sales and marketing, couldn’t make it, according to two people with knowledge of the event. It made sense that Petersen would make the time to show up, because he had always been hands-on with the company’s sales team as CEO and he considered Flexport’s approach to customer relationships a key part of its success.