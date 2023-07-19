Card Startup Karat Raises $70 Million, Bucking Funding Trend

Even after funding for creator economy startups collapsed, some companies have been able to raise new capital, we reported last month. The latest is Karat.

The startup, which offers business credit cards and financial services for creators, on Wednesday announced $70 million in Series B funding, including $30 million in debt financing from TriplePoint Capital and a $40 million equity round led by SignalFire. Other investors included popular creators such as livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren and podcast host Pat Flynn. The company raised the majority of the funding last summer, but kept the round open for creators until last month, according to Eric Wei, co-CEO and co-founder of Karat.