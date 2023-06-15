CareRev Plans to Cut Roughly a Third of Staff

CareRev, a healthcare startup that raised around $100 million from investors during the pandemic, is in the process of laying off nearly 100 employees—or about a third of its corporate workforce—according to one person with direct knowledge of the plans and another who was briefed on them.

The cuts follow the departure of CareRev co-founder Will Patterson, who resigned as CEO earlier this month after The Information made inquiries about his conduct. In early June, The Information published an investigation in which current and former employees accused Patterson of admitting to microdosing LSD while pitching investors for the company’s Series A fundraising round, openly discussing his drug use in front of employees and urging them to try LSD and cannabis.