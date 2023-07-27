The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, MetaRead more

Org Charts
semiconductors

CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations. That includes reviewing what sales representatives plan to say to relatively small potential customers, according to a current Nvidia manager with direct knowledge.

The company’s organizational chart showing most of Huang’s reports also reflects his deep involvement. He has an unusually large number of direct reports—about 40, this person said. That’s far more than for the vast majority of chief executives in the technology industry and beyond. Huang has more direct reports than Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella combined.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The 1:1 startups entertainment
Elan Lee Wants to Explode More Than Kittens
By Janko Roettgers · July 28, 2023 8:46 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller. Photo of Lee By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images
Exploding Kittens CEO Elan Lee still remembers the exact moment when he realized that he had to quit his job at Microsoft. Back in 2014, when he was chief design officer for the company’s Xbox Entertainment Studios division, Lee was visiting his younger brother for a small family reunion, only to find his niece and nephew zoned out in front of the TV. “They were both staring at the...
Latest Briefs
 
Goldman Sachs Loses Asset Management CIO Salisbury to Sixth Street
By Michael Roddan · July 28, 2023
Sequoia Capital Reduces Size of Existing Crypto and ‘Ecosystem’ Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas · July 27, 2023
Facebook’s Sway Over Users’ Political Beliefs Challenged by Studies
By Nick Wingfield · July 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive apple Finance
How the Partnership Between Apple and Goldman Sachs Soured
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Wayne Ma
Apple and Goldman Sachs were in test runs before embarking publicly on one of the biggest-name partnerships ever between tech and finance.
Art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard
The Cult of Notion: A Productivity App Becomes a Sensation for Creators
By Kalley Huang
In May, hundreds of people queued outside an auditorium in the San Isidro district of Lima, Perú.
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda facebook ai
Pressure Grows on OpenAI to Respond to Meta’s Challenge
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Welcome to AI Agenda, The Information’s new newsletter that takes you inside the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Left to right: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece; Haris Karonis, CEO of Viva Wallet; and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
JPMorgan’s Greek Fintech Unicorn Draws Regulatory Blitz
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase signed a deal last year to buy 49% of Greek payments fintech Viva Wallet for $800 million, Jamie Dimon flew to Athens to stand alongside Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who hailed the purchase as a “vote of confidence in the country.” The deal crowned Viva Wallet as Greece’s first tech unicorn, valued at $1.6 billion.