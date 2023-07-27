CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations. That includes reviewing what sales representatives plan to say to relatively small potential customers, according to a current Nvidia manager with direct knowledge.

The company’s organizational chart showing most of Huang’s reports also reflects his deep involvement. He has an unusually large number of direct reports—about 40, this person said. That’s far more than for the vast majority of chief executives in the technology industry and beyond. Huang has more direct reports than Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella combined.