Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes

Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The stakes for sale were worth $312 million in total based on the valuations at which the companies last raised money, the people said.

It’s not clear what prompted Social Capital to want to sell its stakes in the 258 companies, and it couldn’t be learned whether the firm completed the sales. Investment firms more broadly have been looking to sell stakes in startups to return money to their own investors, known as limited partners, a growing trend that’s typically kept under wraps.

Creator Economy startups venture capital
What’s Overlooked When Startup Funding Tailspins
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 28, 2023 1:59 PM PDT
From left to right: Creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Komal Nambiar, Ross Pomerantz and Raven Ross. Art by Clark Miller
How are creator economy startups doing during the downturn? Not so hot. How are the creators themselves faring? Much better, as I reported in a story earlier today. Two charts published in the piece sum up the divergence: While VC funding for startups hoping to attract creators as customers has plummeted, spending on influencer marketing—a major way creators make money—is expected to...
Latest Briefs
 
Netflix Hires Another Snap Ad Executive
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 28, 2023
Amazon Raises Free Shipping Minimum for Non-Prime Customers
By Theo Wayt · Aug. 28, 2023
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT For Businesses, Competing Directly with Microsoft
By Aaron Holmes · Aug. 28, 2023
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Aidan Gomez, CEO of Cohere. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive startups ai
Tiger Global Nears Deal to Sell Slice of Cohere Stake at $3 Billion Valuation
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Jon Victor
Tiger Global Management is nearing a deal to sell part of its stake in OpenAI rival Cohere at a roughly $3 billion valuation, a markup of more than 40% from Cohere’s last financing round in June, according to people familiar with the matter.