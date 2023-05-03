In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His PowerRead More

Chegg headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif on May 2. Photo by Bloomberg.
The Briefing
uber/lyft ai

ChatGPT Bandwagon Runs Over Chegg

Photo: Chegg headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif on May 2. Photo by Bloomberg.

Are we at peak ChatGPT hype yet? It seems every company has got the memo that they need to declare how they’re using the technology. Just today, for instance, we heard from Uber (artificial intelligence will help Uber predict ETAs more accurately for riders), Box (announcing Box AI, “a breakthrough in how you can interact with your content”) and Snap, pitching advertisers on how they can put ads into its new AI chatbot, My AI, according to TechCrunch. All appear to be hoping a bit of the AI pixie dust will lift their stocks, just as it did, briefly, for otherwise struggling digital media firm BuzzFeed earlier this year. 

In some cases, though, investors are punishing stocks they deem vulnerable to ChatGPT. Case in point: online education firm Chegg, which revealed on Monday night that the chatbot was hurting its “new customer growth rate,” making things so uncertain the company didn’t offer a full-year outlook as it has previously done. Chegg tried to soften the blow by reminding investors about a partnership it announced two weeks ago with ChatGPT’s owner, OpenAI, for a new learning service called—wait for it—CheggMate. Unfortunately for Chegg, investors saw through the ruse: Chegg stock plunged 48% today. You might say Chegg tried to jump on the ChatGPT bandwagon, only to get tangled in its wheels. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing uber/lyft ai
ChatGPT Bandwagon Runs Over Chegg
By Martin Peers · May 2, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Chegg headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif on May 2. Photo by Bloomberg.
Are we at peak ChatGPT hype yet? It seems every company has got the memo that they need to declare how they’re using the technology. Just today, for instance, we heard from Uber (artificial intelligence will help Uber predict ETAs more accurately for riders), Box (announcing Box AI, “a breakthrough in how you can interact with your content”) and Snap, pitching advertisers on how they can put...
Latest Briefs
 
Despite Sales Decline, AMD CEO Expects Growth in Second Half
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 2, 2023
Snap Begins Testing Sponsored Links in AI Chatbot Conversations
By Erin Woo · May 2, 2023
TikTok’s U.S. Head of Trust and Safety to Leave the Company
By Kaya Yurieff · May 2, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.