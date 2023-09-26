ChatGPT Does Its Best Siri Impression; SAP Joins the Ranks of AI Assistant Providers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft

ChatGPT might be coming soon to a fridge or bedroom near you.

On Monday, LLM developer OpenAI announced upcoming voice and image capabilities for its AI-powered chatbot. These new features will allow users to do things like asking for a dinner recipe based on the ingredients revealed by a photo of their fridge contents or requesting ChatGPT to tell a bedtime story. The announcement is also a sign of a broader shift to multimodal models, or models that can work with different elements like text, images and audio.

Particularly significant is that ChatGPT now can understand spoken word and respond out loud. While OpenAI had already teased its new image capabilities and were even using those to power startups like Be My Eyes, the audio capabilities weren’t expected. With these features, ChatGPT is venturing into the realm of Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa and potentially into the homes of millions of consumers. As the chatbot’s usage slows, this could be OpenAI’s chance to bolster its consumer product, freeing up resources to help it figure out its enterprise selling strategy as it increasingly competes with Microsoft for business users.