Checking in on Crypto’s Most Promising Startups

Can you believe it? We’re already halfway through 2023! To mark the occasion, Aidan Ryan and I caught up with our 2022 list of the most promising startups in crypto, first published in October, to see how they’ve held up.

In an industry that has undergone a tremendous transformation, with collapses like FTX and BlockFi and the SEC cracking down on Coinbase and others, it’s worth pointing out that all six of our startups are still standing. Some have faced setbacks, but many have grown and adapted.