Cloudera CEO to Depart

Rob Bearden, the CEO of Cloudera, told employees in a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday that he is stepping down, according to someone with direct knowledge.

Bearden said in the meeting that it was his decision to leave the company, and that he had not been fired or forced to leave, the person said. His departure comes two years after the once public company, which sells data management software, was acquired by private equity firms KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.3 billion in cash.