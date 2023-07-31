In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ CustomersRead more

Coatue co-founder Philippe Laffont. Photo by Getty.
Deals
startups venture capital

Coatue Raises $331 Million for Early-Stage Fund, 34% Below Target

Photo: Coatue co-founder Philippe Laffont. Photo by Getty.

Coatue Management has raised $331 million for its third fund focused on early-stage startups, according to a financial filing, a third less than its target and a previous early-stage fund. The smaller than anticipated total shows how the firms that raised huge funds during the pandemic investing boom are falling short of their fundraising goals, taking longer to reach them or choosing to raise smaller funds as valuations for private tech companies sink.

The New York hedge fund and venture capital firm, which previously placed successful early-stage bets on design company Figma and corporate card startup Ramp, planned to raise $500 million for its third early-stage fund by the end of 2022 and to focus part of it on artificial intelligence startups, The Information reported in October. That size would have matched the $500 million raised for its second early-stage fund in 2021. A person close to Coatue said that the recent filing represented an interim close and that the firm expects to raise additional capital for the fund.

