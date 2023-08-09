Coinbase Goes Local With Policy Blitz

Crypto regulation has been a hot topic in 2023, thanks to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance. But crypto companies have much more to deal with than federal regulators.

Case in point: Last week, as CEO Brian Armstrong and other Coinbase executives were discussing second-quarter results with analysts, Coinbase policy leaders were hosting the crypto exchange’s first policy town hall at the Roxy Hotel in downtown Manhattan. The crowd included local, state and federal politicians and Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad, who hosted a panel that discussed some of the most pressing state-level issues for crypto companies.