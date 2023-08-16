Company Plans YouTuber Trip to Ukraine as Social Media Awareness Drops

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the war took over social media as people outside the country posted videos and photos pledging support for the residents. Ordinary people as well as professional creators also published updates from Ukraine, including a livestream of the invasion on Twitch. But 18 months later, it’s no longer a prominent topic on social media feeds around the world.

From February to July, about 212,000 videos were posted on YouTube about Ukraine, a nearly 70% decline compared to the same period a year earlier, when the war broke out, according to data from AIR Media-Tech. The Toronto-based company, which develops tech products for bloggers, creators and brands, counted YouTube videos with “Ukraine” in the title. To gauge international interest, it excluded videos published by users in Ukraine and Russia.