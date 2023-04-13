Creator Database Tops 350 While Deals Slow to a Trickle

Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database shows signs of life in the industry despite doom-and-gloom fundraising totals. We tallied 15 U.S.-based creator startups that raised money in the first quarter of this year, all of which were early-stage funding rounds. We also added more than two dozen startups as well as tracked the closure or sale of three others. Here’s more of what happened:

• Startups that provide services or offer platforms for creators raised the most money. Among them, Mogl, a marketplace connecting college athletes and businesses for marketing deals, raised $2.6 million in a seed round led by Magarac Venture Partners last month.