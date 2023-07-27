Creator Economy: A Creator Creates a Digital Twin

Social media creators have been exploring how they can use generative artificial intelligence to promote their personal brands, find inspiration and offload work. Giselle Ugarte, an online performance coach who has nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, is testing whether the technology can help her with a particularly time-consuming task: onboarding new clients.

In March, Ugarte worked with Render Media, a Vermont startup, to create a digital likeness of herself that she plans to use for her business. To capture her likeness, Ugarte spent a few hours at a studio in New York operated by Render, where she posed for a camera and read different scripts in varying moods, like excited, sad or angry.