Creator Startups Prep Generative AI Features; Q&A With TikTok Singer Adanna Duru

The excitement around generative AI is hitting creator economy startups, which are looking for ways to use the technology to make workloads lighter for creators, spurred by the immense success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

Podcastle, a startup that provides audio recording and editing tools for podcasting, announced a new feature last month called Revoice, which it describes as allowing users to “clone” their own voice. It’s available as part of the company’s Pro subscription offering, which costs $30 per month.