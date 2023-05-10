Creators Are Unlikely to Get the Collective Action They Deserve

Before we get to today’s column, I must point you all to the news that ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson is planning to launch a show on Twitter—if he can first win a legal battle with Fox. You can read that great scoop here.

The news reminds me of a column I wrote when Musk bought Twitter. I said he was doing it to become Rupert Murdoch. As an aside, this didn’t rub one very famous media mogul the right way. But I digress. So it makes perfect sense that Musk is racing to lure Murdoch’s biggest star, Carlson, to Musk’s own “airwaves.” I think Carlson will find the Twitter audience somewhat less lucrative for him. It will be fun to find out.

Okay, on to what I planned to write about, which I suppose is sort of related.