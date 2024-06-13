Creators Set to Take Over Cannes

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the swanky advertiser conference in the south of France, is kicking off next week—for the first time with an official creator presence.

Last year a few well-known creators including Emma Chamberlain and Alex Cooper appeared on stage. This year’s event will feature a lot more top creators, as well as full days of creator-focused panels and networking events. There will be a “headquarters” for creators to meet advertisers and a lunch with CMOs. The conference is linking up with influencer marketing agency Viral Nation for the creator events, which include an outdoor terrace with lighting and makeup provided by Elf Cosmetics for creators to shoot content. “The backdrop is probably one of the best views in Cannes,” said Thea Skelton, vice president of events at Cannes Lions.