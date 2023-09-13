Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet IconRead more

Mike Novogratz. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Crypto Global
crypto

Crypto Venture Capital Firms Face Fundraising Woes

Photo: Mike Novogratz. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.

Venture funding to crypto startups is down significantly compared to last year, when it seemed like a new crypto unicorn was crowned every day. And the pace of fundraising by venture investors has cooled dramatically too. 

The first half of last year saw a string of big crypto fund launches. In March, Haun Ventures announced it raised $1.5 billion across two funds. That same month, Electric Capital said it raised $1 billion for two funds, a $400 million venture fund for making equity investments and a $600 million fund for investing in tokens, the latter of which the firm was able to rake in because of outsized interest for its venture fund, according to a person familiar with the fundraising. And Andreessen Horowitz debuted a $4.5 billion crypto fund last May. 

Crypto Global crypto
Crypto Venture Capital Firms Face Fundraising Woes
By Aidan Ryan · Sept. 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Mike Novogratz. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Venture funding to crypto startups is down significantly compared to last year, when it seemed like a new crypto unicorn was crowned every day. And the pace of fundraising by venture investors has cooled dramatically too. The first half of last year saw a string of big crypto fund launches. In March, Haun Ventures announced it raised $1.5 billion across two funds. That same month, Electric...
SpaceX’s Starlink Saw $1.4 Billion in 2022 Revenue
By Becky Peterson · Sept. 13, 2023
European Union Launches Probe Into China’s Subsidies for Electric Cars
By Juro Osawa · Sept. 13, 2023
Microsoft Tried—Again—to Buy Yahoo Before Apollo Won the Deal
By Rachel Graf · Sept. 12, 2023
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
By Wayne Ma
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day.