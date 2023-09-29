Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth SlowsRead more

Daniel Lurie Started Tech’s Favorite Charity. Can He Save Its Favorite City?

As the philanthropist and Levi’s heir shakes up San Francisco’s mayoral race, questions arise about his experience, track record and toughness.

Two children of San Francisco from opposite sides of the tracks: Mayor London Breed and philanthropist Daniel Lurie. Art by Clark Miller; Breed photo by Getty Images.
Sept. 29, 2023 10:00 AM PDT

At 11 a.m. last Tuesday, a San Francisco icon stepped up to the podium at the century-old Potrero Hill Neighborhood House. With the Financial District’s half-vacant towers gleaming in the distance and the golden September sun streaming through the windows, the venue seemed stage-designed for a biopic: the room where a political star was born.

The speaker, former 49er and NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, looked out at the crowd of 300-plus sharply dressed supporters and, in a hushed voice, offered a sagelike pronouncement: “I’ve been surrounded by winners practically all my life.…And Daniel Lurie? Trust me. Trust me.”

Lott, now an angel investor and business adviser, has been running alongside Lurie for almost 20 years, ever since they co-founded the Tipping Point Community charity in 2005. But this assignment was different. This was the official kickoff for Lurie’s mayoral campaign. And Lott’s opening remarks may have revealed more than he’d intended.

“I’m so excited today, because I’ve never done this,” he said, to nervous laughter from the invite-only crowd. “Our friend, Daniel, he’s never done this either.” He paused, then quietly repeated, almost to himself, “He’s never done this. But trust me. Trust me.”

