An interview with NBA player Channing Frye (center) and Alison Kutler, former Dapper Labs senior vice president of global government affairs (right). Photo via Dapper Labs/Chamber of Digital Commerce.
Crypto Global
crypto

Dapper Labs Exit Marks Latest NFT Policy Shakeup

Photo: An interview with NBA player Channing Frye (center) and Alison Kutler, former Dapper Labs senior vice president of global government affairs (right). Photo via Dapper Labs/Chamber of Digital Commerce.

It’s hard to talk about crypto these days without bringing up regulation in the U.S., specifically, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent crackdown on top crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.  

Where does this leave NFTs? The SEC has gone after exchanges and other crypto companies by alleging that most crypto tokens they list are securities. And in February, a federal judge ruled that NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs must face a proposed class action lawsuit alleging NFTs are securities. But while the SEC has scrutinized whether NFTs that are broken into smaller units could be securities, according to a Bloomberg report last year, it hasn’t yet publicly called out NFTs the way it has crypto tokens. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups enterprise
Cloud Security Startup Orca Sues Biggest Competitor, Wiz, for Patent Infringement
By Aaron Holmes and Kate Clark · July 12, 2023 9:53 AM PDT
Wiz CEO, Assaf Rappaport. Photo by Getty.
Fierce competition between two of the hottest and most highly valued security startups has turned into a legal battle. Orca Security, which became known for spotting glaring security flaws in Microsoft software, on Wednesday sued its biggest competitor, Wiz, alleging it illegally copied patented software that monitors data stored on cloud servers. Orca’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in...
Latest Briefs
 
Google Cloud Hires Ex-AWS Data Center Chief in Shakeup
By Anissa Gardizy · July 11, 2023
Roku and Shopify Team Up for Click-to-Buy TV Ads
By Sahil Patel · July 11, 2023
Elon Musk Glass House at Center of Tesla Internal Probe
By Becky Peterson · July 11, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks with Justin Killion, former president of Complex Networks, and BuzzFeed's former COO Christian Baesler. Photo by Getty
Exclusive entertainment
BuzzFeed’s Peretti Is Hoping to Raise $150 Million From Sale of Complex Assets
By Sahil Patel
For months, BuzzFeed stock has traded so low that the Nasdaq recently threatened the company with delisting.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky. Photo via JayGraber.com
Dealmaker venture capital
Betting on Bluesky
By Kate Clark
If you’re like me, you’ve signed up for a minimum of three apps trying to compete with Twitter this year.