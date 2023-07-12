Dapper Labs Exit Marks Latest NFT Policy Shakeup

It’s hard to talk about crypto these days without bringing up regulation in the U.S., specifically, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent crackdown on top crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.

Where does this leave NFTs? The SEC has gone after exchanges and other crypto companies by alleging that most crypto tokens they list are securities. And in February, a federal judge ruled that NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs must face a proposed class action lawsuit alleging NFTs are securities. But while the SEC has scrutinized whether NFTs that are broken into smaller units could be securities, according to a Bloomberg report last year, it hasn’t yet publicly called out NFTs the way it has crypto tokens.