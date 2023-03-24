Caffeinated Capitalists: Venture Capital’s 25 Favorite CafesRead More

Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A at JPMorgan Chase, said potential sellers that have endured steep stock price drops are getting closer to coming back to the table.
Dealmakers See M&A Targets in Tech When Slowdown Abates

Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A at JPMorgan Chase, said potential sellers that have endured steep stock price drops are getting closer to coming back to the table.

Dealmakers who gathered in New Orleans this week are hopeful that the prolonged deals freeze will thaw this year—and that the tech sector in particular holds plenty of companies ripe for acquisition.

That may be a case of optimism transcending reality. On panels and in coffee chats at the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute conference, attorneys and bankers in mergers and acquisitions fretted about the prolonged slowdown, which they pin on tight debt markets, falling valuations, antitrust threats—and now a banking crisis. And they can’t wait for things to change.

Dealmakers See M&A Targets in Tech When Slowdown Abates
By Cory Weinberg and Lauren Tara LaCapra · March 24, 2023
Anu Aiyengar, global head of M&A at JPMorgan Chase, said potential sellers that have endured steep stock price drops are getting closer to coming back to the table.
Dealmakers who gathered in New Orleans this week are hopeful that the prolonged deals freeze will thaw this year—and that the tech sector in particular holds plenty of companies ripe for acquisition. That may be a case of optimism transcending reality. On panels and in coffee chats at the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute conference, attorneys and bankers in mergers and acquisitions...
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service By End of June
By Aidan Ryan · March 24, 2023
Taking Aim at OpenAI, Databricks Releases 'Dolly' Language Model
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 24, 2023
UK Says Microsoft's Activision Bid Won't Harm Console Market, Dealing Blow to Sony
By Aaron Holmes · March 24, 2023
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.
Clockwise from top left: Julie Bornstein, Esther Crawford, Mark Hammond, Max Cutler, Kağan Sümer. Photos via Julie Bernstein, Robert Cowherd, Microsoft, Wikimedia and Kağan Sümer.
Free Agents startups
On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter
By The Information Staff
Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis.
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Amazon Faces Moment of Truth on Alexa as ChatGPT Steals Its Thunder
By Theo Wayt
At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Amazon announced one of its biggest partnerships yet to help make its Alexa voice assistant ubiquitous: a deal with Toyota to integrate Alexa into the auto giant’s cars.