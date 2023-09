A U.S. government probe of a high-risk “trading site” called MyForexFunds, which the government has accused of operating a Ponzi scheme, has entangled others from the fintech industry.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, during an investigation of MyForexFunds that covered a period between late 2021 and late 2022, subpoenaed Deel and Coinbase for information about payments between the services, according to a court document seen by The Information.