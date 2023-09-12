Deel Halts Services to Several Prop Trading Firms Pending Compliance Review

Deel, the human resources startup embroiled in a government crackdown on online trading sites, has paused providing payout services to several businesses in the category, as it conducts a review of their operations.

An executive at MyFundedFX who identified himself as the firm’s chief operating officer said on Discord that for the next 24 to 48 hours, “we are unable to process payouts through Deel” after Deel initiated an “industry wide compliance review.” Bespoke Funding CEO Lewis Kaler said on Twitter that Deel has paused access and cited an investigation involving Deel by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.