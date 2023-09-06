Delivering in the Dark, Amazon’s Gig Drivers Face Guns and Death

‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture CapitalRead more

Firearms, paranoia and Amazon’s endless quest for convenience have combined to create deadly risks for the internet retailer’s growing fleet of gig drivers. At least five of those drivers have been shot on the job since 2022 during late-night or pre-dawn deliveries.

Illustration by Clark Miller
Illustration by Clark Miller
Sept. 6, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

In February 2022, Chris Fear was sitting in her car outside Scottsdale, Ariz., a couple of hours after sunset with the windows down, when she heard a man’s voice. “Get out of your car,” the man said from the darkness.

Fear had spent the prior couple of hours delivering packages for Amazon, but she had gotten lost on the way to a customer’s house after Amazon’s routing software sent her down a dirt road. To an observer, it wouldn’t have been obvious that she was affiliated with Amazon: Fear worked for the e-commerce giant through an in-house program called Flex, which allows gig workers to make deliveries from their personal vehicles wearing ordinary street clothing.

When Fear heard the unknown man’s voice, she remained in the vehicle at first. The man ordered her out again. That time, she stepped out of her car with her cellphone and an Amazon package in her hands. The man told her to drop her phone. She refused, telling him she was just delivering for Amazon. Suddenly, the man flicked on a flashlight, which illuminated a gun pointed directly at her in his other hand, Fear said.

“I was like, ‘Here I go. This is how I die,’” Fear said.

Photo by AP.
