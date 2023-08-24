Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a SaleRead more

Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive
startups Finance

Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale

Photo: Photo by Convoy.

Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T. Rowe Price as later-stage backers, is weighing strategic options that could include a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which competes with Uber Freight, hired an investment bank within the past few months to explore options that could also include a merger or a large investment from a strategic investor, the people said.

