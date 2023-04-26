Discord’s Revenue Growth Slows to 44% in 2022

Many tech firms saw meager revenue growth, or even a decline, last year as the digital ad market stalled and businesses cut back spending on software. Messaging startup Discord was an exception.

Discord, which makes money from subscription fees, lifted revenue 44% to $445 million last year, according to an internal presentation viewed by The Information. That was a slowdown from 2021, when Discord’s revenue expanded 126%, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. But at a time when most other tech companies are struggling to show any growth at all, the firm’s solid numbers highlight the enduring popularity of the service, which resembles a hybrid between Slack, Reddit and Zoom.