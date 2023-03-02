Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising HurdlesRead Now

Art via Shutterstock.
Opinion
entertainment media/telecom

Disney’s Hulu Deal Ain’t Over Till It’s Over

Photo: Art via Shutterstock.

Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network.

Among many newsmaking statements during his debut earnings season as Disney’s recently returned CEO, Robert Iger declared that “everything is on the table” concerning the Hulu-Disney relationship. Over the years, Disney has amassed a two-thirds stake in the legacy streaming service. A big chunk arrived within its 21st Century Fox acquisition in 2019, and it then struck a deal with co-parent Comcast for an option to buy the rest.

That deal had a five-year window, meaning Iger has until January 2024 to decide what to do. He has essentially three options:

  1. Buy the last 33% of Hulu from Comcast for at least $9 billion, based on the fair market value the two companies agreed upon way back when.
  2. Entertain Comcast’s openly stated interest in buying the rest of Hulu.
  3. Something else.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
Disney’s Hulu Deal Ain’t Over Till It’s Over
By Andrew A. Rosen · March 2, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Art via Shutterstock.
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. Among many newsmaking statements during his debut earnings season as Disney’s recently returned CEO, Robert Iger declared that “everything is on the table” concerning the Hulu-Disney relationship. Over the years, Disney has amassed a two-thirds stake in the legacy streaming...
Latest Briefs
 
Democrats Call on Meta to Drop Plan to Open Horizon App to Teens
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 2, 2023
House Committee Approves Bill to Give Biden Power to Ban TikTok
By Juro Osawa · March 1, 2023
Tesla’s Wants to Grow Car Sales from 1.3 million in 2022 to 20 Million 
By Becky Peterson · March 1, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss. Photo by Getty.
crypto
How Crypto’s Costly Payments Problems Surfaced at Gemini
By Aidan Ryan
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems.
Photo by Getty Images.
The Briefing google ai
Alphabet Needs to Replace Sundar Pichai
By Martin Peers
Shareholders in Alphabet are sending the company a message: It’s time for some drastic action. After a sharp slump in the past few weeks, Alphabet stock is up just 1.9% so far this year compared to the Nasdaq’s 10% rise.