Disney’s Hulu Deal Ain’t Over Till It’s Over

Among many newsmaking statements during his debut earnings season as Disney’s recently returned CEO, Robert Iger declared that “everything is on the table” concerning the Hulu-Disney relationship. Over the years, Disney has amassed a two-thirds stake in the legacy streaming service. A big chunk arrived within its 21st Century Fox acquisition in 2019, and it then struck a deal with co-parent Comcast for an option to buy the rest.

That deal had a five-year window, meaning Iger has until January 2024 to decide what to do. He has essentially three options: