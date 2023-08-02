Disney’s New Boss Sounds a Lot Like the Old Boss

Disney CEO Robert Iger surprised investors recently when he revealed that the company’s traditional television business, including the ABC network and ESPN, “may not be core” to its future. Selling the linear networks would leave Disney’s future primarily in its parks and direct-to-consumer businesses. The irony is that this sounds a lot like the vision of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who was ousted last fall in favor of Iger’s return.

In a January 2022 memo to Disney employees, Chapek called consumers “our North Star” and said Disney would “put them at the center of every decision we make.” In September, Disney announced perks for subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service related to the company’s theme parks, merchandise, cruise lines and theatrical movies. It was an ambitious vision for Disney as an ecosystem that would weave digital and in-person entertainment together via one app. Two months later, Chapek was out.