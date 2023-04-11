DJ Diplo on ChatGPT, TikTok and the ‘Letdown’ of Web3

When thousands of people gathered at Los Angeles’ historic Greek Theatre in early February to pay tribute to P-22, a mountain lion who became something of a viral hit as he roamed the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the house music star Diplo delivered a eulogy to the crowd. He credits OpenAI’s ChatGPT for helping him write a remembrance tinged with some humor for the only-in-L.A. event.

“A guy came up to me and he’s like, ‘You should really think about public speaking and running for office, because that was one of the best speeches I’ve ever seen,’” Diplo, whose given name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, recalled in a recent interview with The Information. “I couldn’t have written it better than ChatGPT. But I also don’t really write funeral eulogies very often.”