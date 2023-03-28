Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business

At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?”

It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.

Generative artificial intelligence is 99% of the buzz in Silicon Valley right now. In just the last few weeks, Open AI released GPT-4, its most advanced language model to date; Google announced AI for the Workspace in its suite of apps, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Slides; Microsoft announced an AI copilot for Microsoft 365, including Docs, Excel and PowerPoint; and then Google released Bard, its ChatGPT competitor, and Open AI released plug-ins for ChatGPT nearly back to back.