Don’t Dismiss Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Just Yet

When I attended a press event showcasing the Apple Watch back in 2015, I wasn’t impressed. I didn’t really care about the custom gold alloys the company bragged about or think that people would buy it for a price that would go as high as $10,000 (for the very fancy version).

Of course, I was wrong about the overall product. Today, the Apple Watch is a hit, with an estimated $10 billion in annual sales. And while that’s a sliver of Apple’s overall revenue, it often seems that I see the device on more wrists than not these days.