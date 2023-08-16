Don’t Fall for the Musk Distraction Machine

For years, politicians and the public have attacked the leaders of companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google, arguing they had their “thumbs on the scales” of political discourse. Critics worried these companies had too much power over how content was amplified on their sites, were picking winners and losers in elections, and on and on.

And so it was sort of stunning today to learn that Elon Musk—the new owner of what was formerly known as Twitter and one of the most vocal critics of big tech companies influencing discourse—has in fact been putting his thumb directly on the scale. According to a story in The Washington Post, Musk slowed Twitter traffic to websites he has attacked in the past, including The New York Times and Facebook.