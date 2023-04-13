DoorDash’s Secret to Success: Stable, Experienced Management Team

Tech firms may be known for their big personalities and frequent turnover. But that’s not DoorDash. The restaurant-meal delivery service’s CEO and co-founder, Tony Xu, keeps a low profile and his management team has been remarkably stable. Seven of his nine direct reports have been with him for an average tenure of five years, half as long as DoorDash has existed.

So far, the stability has paid off: the company continues to outpace rivals, such as Uber Eats. As of February, DoorDash had a 65% share of the U.S. restaurant-delivery market, followed by Uber Eats with 23%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure. But a hairline crack in DoorDash’s management stability emerged last month, when Christopher Payne, a longtime Xu lieutenant who was most recently president and chief operating officer, left the company after seven years.