Efforts to Protect Child Influencers Are Just Getting Started

It looks like efforts to ensure young influencers get a share of earnings from their social media work could become more widespread.

Earlier this month, the Illinois state legislature passed an amendment to a state law that mandates guardians of children under 16 who appear in monetized social media posts must set aside portions of the child’s total earnings in a trust. It’s the first U.S. state law that mandates how adults must compensate child influencers for their social media content and expands on current protections for underage workers.