Elon Musk’s BasedAI and the AI Culture Wars

Elon Musk today confirmed our big story from yesterday that he’s been recruiting a team to build an AI and chatbot that is “anti-woke.” Jon Victor and I wrote that his aim was to build a chatbot that “would have fewer restrictions on divisive subjects compared to ChatGPT and a related chatbot Microsoft recently launched.”

Today, Musk tweeted out a meme showing a dog labeled Based AI attacking monsters labeled Woke AI and Closed AI. “Based” is internet slang that is often used as an antonym for wokeness.