Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?

Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament. How had they done it, she asked him. How had the EU managed to bring big tech to heel?

The liberal Massachusetts senator, alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), had stopped off in Brussels on August 25 to speak with European Parliament members about a range of topics, including crypto, money laundering and reining in big tech. Tang’s answer to Warren was simple: “I always say the Americans go to court; the Europeans make legislation,” he said. “That’s how we do things.”

The senator was particularly complimentary about the success of the Digital Services Act, Europe’s sweeping tech regulation, which came into force on the day she and Blumenthal visited Brussels. The law, she said, had inspired her and other American politicians to introduce similar elements to how they approach big tech.